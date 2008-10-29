BIG HORNY MAN TAKES OVER BIG HORNY BLOG

10.29.08 9 years ago 18 Comments

Oh, hi there. I’m Drew Magary. Author of this fine work of literature. I’ll be the Captain Stubing of this here Love Boat today, steering you through a tight canal of dead stripper jokes and gratuitously offensive ethnic humor. Send me your tips tits at my email right here.

Joining me for the day, as always, will be my trusty whisky bottle. Because no job is worth doing while lucid. What’s that, Mr. Booker? You want me to drink a whole bottle of your delicious spirit and then go drag racing? But Mr. Booker, that sounds so dangerous. So very, very dangerous. And SEXY.

You are one sweet talker, Mr. Booker.

