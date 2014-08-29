Here’s Bill Murray Casually Checking Tickets At A Minor League Game in Minnesota

#Bill Murray
Bill Murray checked tickets at last night’s St. Paul Saints game because Bill Murray does whatever he wants. Murray took part in the festivities as co-owner of the team, greeting fans at the main gate, taking pictures and doing typical Bill Murray things as the team bid adieu to Midway Stadium.

Then he tossed the first pitch into the crowd because Bill Murray is a boss.

(via Ben Garvin)

