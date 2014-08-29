Here’s Bill Murray Casually Checking Tickets At A Minor League Game in Minnesota

Bill Murray checked tickets at last night’s St. Paul Saints game because Bill Murray does whatever he wants. Murray took part in the festivities as co-owner of the team, greeting fans at the main gate, taking pictures and doing typical Bill Murray things as the team bid adieu to Midway Stadium.
Then he tossed the first pitch into the crowd because Bill Murray is a boss.
(via Ben Garvin)
He use to have some ownership stake in the team when it was first established. I remember a game where he walked out of the dugout wearing a full uniform and toilet paper hanging out of his pants and a 15 foot piece attached to his shoe.
He still owns a stake in the team.
@Andy Isaac I thought he sold. Thanks for clarifying.
Best part of that Vine? The PA guy calls him “Bill Murphy.”
I wish I was awesome, or at least rich enough to pull off the “camo pants and Hawaiian shirt” look.
I lack riches and talent yet still pull it off. Dream big!
It was the team’s last game at the stadium ever – a new one is under construction. That’s why he was there.