Bill Nye The Science Guy’s First Pitch Is Awesome, Scientifically Accurate

07.15.13 9 Comments

Earlier today we shared with you ‘Call Me Maybe’ singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s hilariously inept first pitch before a Tampa Bay Rays game. It was the kind of first pitch you’d expect from a Canadian gameshow runner-up who had a novelty hit and a follow-up duet with the guy from the Fake Postal Service.

I am proud to also share with you the OPPOSITE of the Carly Rae Jepsen pitch: Bill Nye the Science Guy throwing out the first pitch before a Seattle Mariners game, getting the ball over the plate (more or less) from the mound with ease, and doing so in a fastidious BOWTIE. It’s so awesome, MLB uploaded the video and added a bunch of horns to the soundtrack.

Here’s the clip. Make this guy your role model, little girls.

Let’s see Beakman throw a pitch like that.

[h/t to Reddit]

