Bill Nye The Science Guy’s First Pitch Is Awesome, Scientifically Accurate

Earlier today we shared with you ‘Call Me Maybe’ singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s hilariously inept first pitch before a Tampa Bay Rays game. It was the kind of first pitch you’d expect from a Canadian gameshow runner-up who had a novelty hit and a follow-up duet with the guy from the Fake Postal Service.
I am proud to also share with you the OPPOSITE of the Carly Rae Jepsen pitch: Bill Nye the Science Guy throwing out the first pitch before a Seattle Mariners game, getting the ball over the plate (more or less) from the mound with ease, and doing so in a fastidious BOWTIE. It’s so awesome, MLB uploaded the video and added a bunch of horns to the soundtrack.
Here’s the clip. Make this guy your role model, little girls.
Let’s see Beakman throw a pitch like that.
Relevant:
[h/t to Reddit]
Bill Nye could murder my family, and I’d still drive him to the airport in the morning.
Beakman always freaked me out a bit as a kid. But Bill Nye was always just so inviting and chilled. So awesome to see him doing fun things.
My former boxing coach was Bill Nigh the sweet science guy.
Right on, Bill Nye rocks!
Must…have… Science Guy jersey!
Bowties are cool.
Beakman would smoke Bill Nye.
The Mariners? There’s nothing scientific about believing in them!
Does the WWE know the Rays are using one of their discarded WrestleMania I-VII intro tracks?