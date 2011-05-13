Billboards Being Used To Identify Brian Stow’s Attackers

File this one under ‘Justice.’ (Provided you have a Justice file. If not, go ahead and make one, then file it under that. I shouldn’t have to explain this, people.) A California company has purchased space on billboards in the Los Angeles area with the goal of getting information that will lead to the arrest of the men who attacked paramedic Brian Stow in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Opening Day. From ESPN:

The search for justice for the San Francisco Giants fan who was severely beaten outside Dodger Stadium on Opening Day was bolstered by the appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday of about 200 billboards showing police sketches of the suspects, according to a Santa Cruz (Calif.) Sentinel report. Lamar Advertising Co. donated the billboards, which tout a $100,000 reward for information that contributes to the apprehension of Bryan Stow’s attackers, according to the report.

Good on you, Lamar Advertising. I’m always happy when businesses use their resources for stuff like this. I hope this leads to the arrest of the black-hearted boobs responsible for the attack, and I hope whoever collects the reward turns right around and donates it to Brian Stow and his family. Kumbaya and sh*t.

(Unrelated: If I was a billionaire, I’d buy up tons of billboards and just use them to advance my personal agenda all the time. Sometimes I’d do good stuff like this, for sure, but other times I’d just put up pictures of Kelly Kapowski or messages like “Ugh. Enough with the stupid sunglasses people, ok?” I’d be what you might call ‘eccentric.’)