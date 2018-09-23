Getty Image

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have had a rough start to the 2018 NFL season, but apparently all they needed to get right was a game in Minnesota. Allen and the Bills exploded in the first quarter in Minnesota on Sunday, taking a 27-0 lead in the second quarter despite Vegas pinning the Bills as more than two-touchdown underdogs.

Buffalo jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, largely on the strength of two forced fumbles that the Bills offense turned into quick points. But Buffalo’s first touchdown came at the expense of Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr, who got beat to the pylon by Allen on a 10-yard score.

That wasn’t the last time Allen abused Barr, though. Later in the quarter, Allen took off and ran on a third down and picked up enough yards for the first down by running right at Barr, then leaping over him when he lowered his head to make the tackle.