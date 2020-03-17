Getty Image
The Bills Reportedly Traded A First Round Pick And More For Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

The first day of the new NFL league year saw a number of major trades and deals agreed upon, most notably the trades of DeForest Buckner from the Niners to the Colts and DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Cardinals.

The latter of those deals saw Hopkins get dealt for David Johnson, a second round pick, and a swap of fourth rounders, which seemed to many like not enough (which was confirmed by those that tried the deal out in Madden 20). Hopkins was not the only wideout on the move on Monday, as Stefon Diggs once again voiced his displeasure with being in Minnesota mere hours after Kirk Cousins inked a new two-year extension. Diggs insisted this time something was going to actually happen, and sure enough a trade came through late Monday night.

Fox’s Jay Glazer broke the news that Diggs was headed to Buffalo as the new top target for Josh Allen, with Adam Schefter bringing word of the package that included significant draft assets heading to the Vikings including Buffalo’s first round pick this season.

It’s a haul that, given what Hopkins fetched earlier in the morning, seems like a great get for Minnesota in nabbing a first along with a few mid-round picks for this year and next year. Diggs gives Allen the deep-ball threat many have wanted him to have in Buffalo — he still has to prove he can put those long passes on target, though — while Minnesota gets draft capital and rids themselves of the disgruntled receiver.

