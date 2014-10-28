Here’s Blake Griffin Telling The Awkward Story Of Attending Donald Sterling’s White Party

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #Conan
Entertainment Writer
10.28.14 3 Comments

I don’t think you could find someone more tired of Donald Sterling than myself. Maybe Magic Johnson, but he’s always smiling so you’d never know. My problem here is that this clip is pretty damn great and features one of the oddest Donald Sterling stories you’ll ever hear.

It comes from Blake Griffin’s appearance on Conan earlier and it talks about how he attended one of Sterling’s “white parties” in Malibu after being drafted by the Clippers. That’s no joke either, it was a real party where all guests were told to wear nothing but white. Sterling showed up in black, of course.

The only thing missing from Griffin’s story is the moment when he found himself near Sterling’s pool and saw something like this:

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#Conan
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCONANDONALD STERLINGLos Angeles Clipperssteve ballmerWhite Party

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP