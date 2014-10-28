Here’s Blake Griffin Telling The Awkward Story Of Attending Donald Sterling’s White Party

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I don’t think you could find someone more tired of Donald Sterling than myself. Maybe Magic Johnson, but he’s always smiling so you’d never know. My problem here is that this clip is pretty damn great and features one of the oddest Donald Sterling stories you’ll ever hear.

It comes from Blake Griffin’s appearance on Conan earlier and it talks about how he attended one of Sterling’s “white parties” in Malibu after being drafted by the Clippers. That’s no joke either, it was a real party where all guests were told to wear nothing but white. Sterling showed up in black, of course.

The only thing missing from Griffin’s story is the moment when he found himself near Sterling’s pool and saw something like this:

(Via Team Coco)