Metta World Peace And Kenyon Martin Got Into A Fight About Macaroni And Cheese

This statement from Metta World Peace in the New York Daily News regarding his fight with teammate Kenyon Martin is the most important sports quote you’ll ever read, so I need you to stop whatever you’re doing and follow along carefully.
Seriously.
“We were eating pasta. He had elbow pasta, I had shell pasta, and I told him how my shell pasta is better than his elbow pasta. And he was pretty upset about that. He loves elbow pasta, but I disagree, I think shell pasta is better. I don’t care. I will stand by that. Shell pasta.”
…
Metta World Peace. A man who once destroyed a deli because of racist price tags. A man who stepped up to challenge a two-year old. Of all the things he’s ever said and done, somehow his adamant stance on the construction of mac and cheese might be his greatest moment.
He’s totally wrong, by the way. Shells are for those uptight upper-middle-class families who think they’re too good for elbows. You’re part of the system if you eat shells.
Never forget:
Didn’t RonRon also recount a tale where he was playing a pick up game and someone broke a leg off the scorer’s table and used it to MURDER another player?
With an annual salary of $1.592M, I’d say that Peace IS one of those
uptight, upper-middle-class guys who think they’re too good for elbows.
Rotini are the best for Mac & Cheese. Why is this even up for debate?
Fuck yeah, Crawfish Monica all day!
I hate shells. I can never get a bunch of them on my fork the way I can w/elbows.
You gotta spoon those shells.
That’s crazy talk, man. I don’t want to get up again just to get a spoon from the kitchen. It’s all the way over THERE!
@WTFKid…I just thanked you for a post for making me laugh…and then you go kick my fuse in the t’ain’t with this Metta…(see what I did there instead typing ‘nonsense’) Shells are for a Adidas and Sally at the seashore…C’mon!!
shells all day. WOOOOORRRLLD STAARRRRR!!
damn straight
where do we stand on shapes (dinosaurs, cars, spongebobs, etc)?
Shapes > Elbows > Shells
Bowtie > All of those
Shells are better. They are like tiny little cups that hold the delicious cheese sauce.
Agreed. Seems like you get more cheese sauce with the shells.
It is for that exact reason I use shells in both of my Mac recipes. Bad ass little cups of cheese and bacon.
My B&B (Belgian ale & Bacon) Mac and Cheese is legendary and I’ve never heard a single comment about elbows over shells.
BOWTIE IS TWO CUPS. Although, belgian ale and bacon mac and cheese sounds fantastic.
#teamshells
SHELLS 4 LYFE
…but is Lillian a Shell girl or an Elbow chick?
anyone who claims that one form of pasta is any better than the next is a fucking moron. shape does not dictate taste.
ah, but that’s where you are wrong. pasta shapes are made to be paired with certain types of sauces. its why fettucini goes with alfredo. the shapes allow them to hold certain types of sauces better.
Well yes of course but then you are also replying to a post about what 2 noted geniuses like Ron Artest and Kenyon Martin think about pasta. So ipso facto it’s all relative.
Oh, Raw Is Leary…sigh.
Metta World News on Key & Peele has been absolutely killing it.