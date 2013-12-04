Metta World Peace And Kenyon Martin Got Into A Fight About Macaroni And Cheese

This statement from Metta World Peace in the New York Daily News regarding his fight with teammate Kenyon Martin is the most important sports quote you’ll ever read, so I need you to stop whatever you’re doing and follow along carefully.

Seriously.

“We were eating pasta. He had elbow pasta, I had shell pasta, and I told him how my shell pasta is better than his elbow pasta. And he was pretty upset about that. He loves elbow pasta, but I disagree, I think shell pasta is better. I don’t care. I will stand by that. Shell pasta.”

…

Metta World Peace. A man who once destroyed a deli because of racist price tags. A man who stepped up to challenge a two-year old. Of all the things he’s ever said and done, somehow his adamant stance on the construction of mac and cheese might be his greatest moment.

He’s totally wrong, by the way. Shells are for those uptight upper-middle-class families who think they’re too good for elbows. You’re part of the system if you eat shells.

Never forget: