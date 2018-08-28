Bob Costas Is Reportedly ‘In Discussions’ To End His Tenure With NBC

Getty Image

Bob Costas has spent nearly four decades with NBC, making him one of the rocks upon which the network’s sports coverage has been built during that time. Costas has been involved with just about every sports-related thing NBC has done, whether it’s been the Olympics, the NFL, or something that is no longer broadcast by the network like the NBA — for example, Costas was on the call when Michael Jordan hit the shot to seal the 1998 NBA Finals for the Chicago Bulls.

But according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the relationship between the two sides might be coming to an end. Costas is signed through 2021 on his current contract with the network, and Marchand writes that Costas’ decision to move on is partly attributed to the current sport upon which NBC focuses.