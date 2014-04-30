Bomani Jones Nailed Everything Hilarious And Horrible About Donald Sterling

It has been pointed out by almost everyone who has written even just one opinion about this whole Donald Sterling saga that the Los Angeles Clippers owner isn’t a rookie to the racism game. In 2006, he was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for race-based discrimination in regard to the type of people he preferred to rent his properties to – reportedly claiming that “black tenants smell and attract vermin” – and he eventually agreed to pay a $2.7 million fine and legal fees that were significantly higher, which was ultimately just the change that he could gather from his dodo-skin couches. Later, he’d be sued by NBA great and Clippers exec Elgin Baylor on the grounds that he was paid poorly because of his age and race, and that lawsuit included claims that Sterling referred to his players as “poor black boys.” That suit was eventually unanimously rejected by a jury, though, so maybe that example doesn’t count to some people.
However, ESPN personality and SB Nation writer Bomani Jones called into the Dan LeBatard Show yesterday, and he explained why this story is so prominent now compared to 2006 and even any times before that may not have been as well-documented. While he started off discussing some of the humor that could be taken away from Sterling’s downfall being his 20-something wannabe model mistress, Jones ultimately took a very serious tone discussing how discriminatory race practices in housing have led to the kind of crime and murder rates that we’re seeing in Chicago today.
I got in a heated argument with someone a couple weeks ago at a party because they made the comment that race wasn’t an issue any longer. Some people just refuse to look below the surface on things like this.
I happen to feel part of the problem is that there are lots of people who cant seem to let it go. I would say probably 60-75% of the country doesnt much care what your race or sexual preference is. And that is very good.
However lots of people on both sides of these issues make ALOT of money by keeping these issues alive. And since they like their money, they will beat the drum until eventually there is no more drum to beat.
Back in Antiquity, the worst thing that could happen to you (other than death) was banishment. They would ignore you and turn you away every where you went. You were forgotten. You were left to yourself to slowly go insane and die. Thats what needs to happen with these issues.
Bomani oversimplified the violence in society by blaming it mostly on Housing Discrimination. It might add to the problem, but it is not a main cause.
Otherwise I didnt have much issue with what Bomani said.
Agreed- correlation does not imply causation. Meaning, there are plenty of places where people live in squalor and bad housing conditions, caused by “discrimination” (price discrimination, race discrimination, class discrimination, etc) and the murder rate isn’t even remotely close to what Chicago experiences.
I think the reason the Baylor things was dismissed by everyone was because he was very bad at being a GM so it isn’t hard to think that he was paid poorly because of that.
Worked with a guy once who accused his low pay on the fact he wasn’t white. His boss told him it was because he was sh!tty at his job.
Face it, when things don’t go certain people’s way, they play the race card.
Good on bomani, he coulda just been all happy people read his old article and soaked up all the credit. But he used it as a platform to bring up a bigger issue.
Jesus Christ. He’s now blaming whites for all the blacks that are killing each other in the hood?
You want to know why racism won’t die, because Liberals won’t let it.