Bomani Jones Hilariously Addressed The Catfish Using His Photos As ‘Phil’

05.08.19 46 mins ago

ESPN

The world of online dating is a wild one, and the greatest fear for anyone that uses Tinder, or Bumble, or other dating apps is getting catfished.

Creating a profile is very easy and photos can be misleading or downright falsified to pique interest. If done well, they can be quite convincing, but sometimes folks get lazy and just pull photos of a famous person with the hopes that a potential suitor doesn’t, say, watch TV.

Writer Jamilah Lemieux was scrolling through one such dating site when she came across “Phil,” who happened to be using photos of ESPN’s Bomani Jones. She documented the hilarity on Twitter, leading Bomani, who happens to be one of Lemieux’s friends, addressing the situation in spectacular fashion on Wednesday’s episode of High Noon on ESPN.

