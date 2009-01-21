BOOBS MAKE ICE SKATING WAY BETTER

Russian figure skater Ekaterina Rubleva, competing in the pairs competition at the European Championships in Helsinki, made ice skating infinitely better when she inadvertently exposed her breast during her performance (link NSFW).
Rubleva was being twirled around by her partner, Ivan Shefer, when her costume started to slip. The 23-year-old kept smiling, but with the next move requiring her partner to hold her hand above her head, the inevitable happened.
…He fixed the cable?
Her top fell down, exposing her breast – but, ever the professionals, the couple smiled at each other and danced on.
Wow, that guy really showed a lot of restraint, acting like nothing happened. I’m sorry, what’s that? He’s an ice skater? What are you trying to say? Hey mister, I’ll have you know that women LOVE male ice skaters. Like that Brian Boitano — what power and grace! I wonder why he’s still single?
(Video at Lion in Oil; pictures from Reuters via Daily Mail)
We have officially discovered the only way in the universe to make figure skating interesting.
Oh, science, what will you think of next?
Her partner must be queer, any straight guy would have started sucking on that titty.
“Her partner must be queer”
Must be? The bastard ice skates to music…
I’m all for FEMALE nude ice skating.
I assume that this is all part of Obama’s initiative for change. I knew there was a reason for his immense popularity. Tits and ice!
The East German judge gave her a 34C.
I knew there was a reason for his immense popularity. Tits and ice!
In a related story, “Tits on Ice” is the tentative subtitle for Rock of Love’s Season 4.
thank god. i was getting tired of seeing all that camel toe
oh oh i thought of another one.
and i thought “boobs on ice” was only referring to the Toronto Maple Leafs
Ice and Tits is awesome too.
“Ooh…that was nice…she pulled off the rare Single Areola!”
In a related story, “Tits on Ice” is the tentative subtitle for Rock of Love’s Season 4.
Really? I thought it was going to be “Rock of Love: Open Up and Say…Hazelden!” Maybe I’m thinking of Season 5.
I want her inside me….wait…uhh…no…I want to be inside her…OH DAMNIT I BLEW IT AGAIN!!!
Nice “Big Lebowski” reference.
Log Jammin’
What would Brian Boitano do…..besides say “Eeeewwwww!”?
Don’t be fatuous, Jeffrey.
Tits on Ice- also a local favorite in Tijuana bars
Tits and Ice? It’s Do The Right Thing all over again.
Here’s hoping nip-slips become a required element in figure skating for the next Winter Olympics.