BOOBS MAKE ICE SKATING WAY BETTER

01.21.09 10 years ago 19 Comments

Russian figure skater Ekaterina Rubleva, competing in the pairs competition at the European Championships in Helsinki, made ice skating infinitely better when she inadvertently exposed her breast during her performance (link NSFW).

Rubleva was being twirled around by her partner, Ivan Shefer, when her costume started to slip. The 23-year-old kept smiling, but with the next move requiring her partner to hold her hand above her head, the inevitable happened.

…He fixed the cable?

Her top fell down, exposing her breast – but, ever the professionals, the couple smiled at each other and danced on.

Wow, that guy really showed a lot of restraint, acting like nothing happened.  I’m sorry, what’s that?  He’s an ice skater?  What are you trying to say?  Hey mister, I’ll have you know that women LOVE male ice skaters.  Like that Brian Boitano — what power and grace!  I wonder why he’s still single?

Full NSFW pictures after the jump.

(Video at Lion in Oil; pictures from Reuters via Daily Mail)

TAGSICE SKATING

