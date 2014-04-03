Boomer Esiason Has A Problem With Daniel Murphy Taking Maternity Leave, People Have A Problem With Boomer

New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy decided that he was going to invoke his right to take family leave this week to be with his wife after she gave birth to the couple’s son. As far as anyone knows, the Mets were totally fine with this, as they have to be under baseball’s CBA, and I’ll assume the team has a nice Fudgy the Whale ice cream cake waiting for him on his return. However, former NFL quarterback and current talk radio host Boomer Esiason has a huge problem with Murphy’s “maternity leave,” as he explained on Boomer & Carton yesterday.
But this wasn’t just a case of a tough-as-nails athlete mouthing off about how an athlete should sacrifice the memory of his child’s birth because, “Hey bro, that baby ain’t popping out of you!” Instead, Esiason and his partner, Craig Carton, who said that Murphy could have a day before he gets “his ass back to work,” are probably basking in the motherly rage that the Bengals great’s money comment is invoking today.
Bottom line, that’s not me. I wouldn’t do that. Quite frankly, I would have said C-section before the season starts. I need to be at Opening Day. I’m sorry, this is what makes our money. This is how we’re going to live our life. This is going to give my child every opportunity to be a success in life.
Just how angry are women that Esiason said he’d sacrifice his wife’s health to make sure he was there for a game? Here’s a sampling of the comments from the Facebook post of Smart Girl Politics. You should know what you’re in for by that name alone.
I can’t wait to hear Boomer’s hot take on Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann missing his start with the flu. “Bottom line, that’s not me. I’m out there pitching with AIDS, and I’ll cut my wife’s stem cells out myself if it means making my start on time. I’m sorry, but even though I get that paycheck if I start or not, that’s the money that’s buying our kids privilege.”
I took a week off of work when both of my kids were born, and these guys are being pissy because Murphy is gonna miss maybe 2 or 3 out of 162 games? Fucking assholes.
BUT IT’S HOW HE MAKES MONEY!
Seriously. I’m a critical care doctor, and my partners were willing to cover me for two weeks off for each of my kids being born. I can’t fathom that these douchetards are freaking out about a baseball player missing 1/81th of the regular season.
I feel bad for Francesca’s wife, because it’s clear he didn’t help at all when their kids were born (for those that don’t know, it’s a shit-ton of work, even for two people). I feel worse for Esiason’s wife, since her husband just announced an radio that he’d be willing to force her to go under the knife for his benefit.
Great, now I want a Fudgey the whale. Of all the obscure snack foods to give me the munchies, you have to pick the one that I can’t get without seeming like a total weirdo.
“Here’s your Fudgey. So what’s the occasion?”
“…..I’m hungry.”
“……”
Carvel rocks.
Will this suffice?
[27.media.tumblr.com]
The question is, is Carvel still around? Haven’t seen one since I was a kid.
@Burnsy They’re still in Connecticut, as I saw one last fall.
I wonder if Esiason will take off work when his son eventually dies?
[/goes to hell]
Hey, we were all thinking it!
So much this!
Hopefully, he’ll have the courtesy to go when Boomer’s on vacation, so his employer won’t have to sub for him.
[/joining you on the elevator, @Andrew Daisuke ]
Boomers partner on this show is an epic douchetard. He bounced around NY/NJ talk radio for years … he’s “that guy” you knew in high school who wound up getting into fights all the time and losing because of his “jokes”.
This is all you need to know about him.
[youtu.be]
He also named his son Lucky. Douche status confirmed
And sadly, it’s finally worn off on my childhood hero.
He may of just c-sectioned his radio career…
Does that even make sense? Whatever.
I’ll allow it.
+ stitches
Does it even matter? When Dillon Gee is your Opening Day starter, you might as well already be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
And that’s the biggest point – it’s the Mets. Nobody would have even known if Murphy was a Marlin.
You know what’s a magical experience? The birth of a child. You know what’s mindless drudgery? A full 162 game baseball season.
“Quite frankly, I would have said C-section before the season starts. I need to be at Opening Day. I’m sorry, this is what makes our money. This is how we’re going to live our life.”
Really, Broseph? Calm the actual fuck down. You are not defending our country from threats foreign and domestic. This is baseball. And I LIKE baseball. But it is a game. It’s entertainment. You’re not saving a life. Have a seat.
Semantics, but it’s paternity leave for the dude. Glad to help.