This Sunday, NASCAR will head to Phoenix Raceway for the Season Finale 500 where four drivers — Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin — will have a chance to win the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The race will be on NBC at 3 p.m. ET and those four will, in that order, begin the race in the first four positions, with whoever finishes first winning the championship. On Thursday, we got a chance to talk with Brad Keselowski about Sunday’s championship race, his thoughts on the finale moving from Miami to Phoenix, why this season has taken him back to “old school racing,” and the nuances of his growth as a driver more than a decade into his Cup Series career. How are you doin, man? Good, good. Just chillin in North Carolina, and by chillin’ I mean it’s freezing. Well, Phoenix will be a little warmer for you this weekend at least. Oh yeah. I’m looking forward to that, I’m a warm weather guy. How are you feeling coming into this weekend and with a shot to win your second championship? I’m feeling pretty darn good to be honest with you. Cars are fast. Get to live my dream, and just ready to make it happen, you know.

You’ve got three straight Top 6 finishes to get you to Phoenix. What’s been clicking for you and the team and getting good cars to the tracks? Well, having good cars is always the important part, right? It’s hard to make a slow car go fast, but it’s really easy to take a fast car and screw it up. So, you gotta have good fast cars and then you’ve gotta execute, and our execution has been pretty strong. Had a little slip up at Martinsville where I sped on pit road, but other than that, I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to run our race and get good finishes and make the most out of everything we have. This is the first year y’all are going to Phoenix for the finale rather than Homestead. What are your thoughts on finishing at that track and your approach going in? Um, I feel good about it. A little bit selfishly I think I’m going to run better at Phoenix than I would at Homestead, so, I’m not complaining about that. But I do, I feel really good about it. I feel like our car is going to be really strong and I like Phoenix, I like the area. One of our sponsors is out there, so that’s always cool. And, I’m just pumped. It’s hard to say or express it strongly enough how pumped I am. This is your seventh straight year in the Playoffs and ninth overall. What have you learned over your career about how to approach the Playoffs and how to make it through stages and get as far as you can in this to have a shot at a title? Well, I think probably the biggest takeaway is not to let the highs be too high and the lows be too low. It’s really easy to get caught up either way, and I think you always have to have a rebound mentality and expect bad things to happen and be prepared. This season I feel like that’s had to be a feeling throughout, given you start off the year and then we have the shutdown with COVID and then coming back and everything changes. What has been your experience this season in handling the changes with the new protocols and without the track time and garage time. Well, obviously it’s been a change. You know, I don’t enjoy seeing people get hurt and knowing that there’s people suffering and that’s the reason for this. That’s not any fun, but the actual changes to the schedule themselves, if you somehow separate that mentally, I’ve actually enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed going to the racetrack without practice. I’ve enjoyed you know, get to a racetrack, drive my butt off, and go home. I’ve enjoyed some of those different aspects, and you know, it’s not sustainable, but I’m not complaining and I try to find the opportunity along the way.