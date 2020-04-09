Bradley Beal Said ‘The Positives Outweighed Leaving’ Washington Last Summer

Heading into the 2019-20 season, Bradley Beal was expected to be a key swing piece for championship contenders hoping to upgrade their roster before the trade deadline. Those hopes were dashed when Beal signed a two-year extension worth $72 million with Washington just as the season tipped off. By signing a maximum extension so close to the trade deadline, Beal prevented himself from being dealt until the 2020 offseason.

In an appearance on the Lowe Post podcast over at ESPN on Thursday, Beal explained that his decision was about control and comfort:.

“Ultimately, I felt like staying, the postives outweighed leaving, and the reason being because I had more control here,” Beal told host Zach Lowe. “I had an organization that basically gave me the keys. ‘We’re going to build around you, we’re going to get guys around you.’

“If I go anywhere else, granted it may be a good team, but I would be a piece. Who knows if my role would be the same? My role here, I love what it is. I love (head coach Scott) Brooks. I love what we have. I love our young guys.”

Beal went on to say that he believes execution the margins and in critical moments was the difference for the Wizards this season. While he admitted Washington “couldn’t defend a grandma,” he was proud of the team’s fifth-ranked offense and believes adding John Wall, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, and other pieces in free agency could allow the Wizards to compete for the playoffs again relatively soon.