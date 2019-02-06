Getty Image

ATLANTA – Bradley Chubb knows what you want to ask before you ask it, so he’ll get to the point. Yes, he’s disappointed the Denver Broncos didn’t make the playoffs. He’s learned a lot from Von Miller, and he loves playing with him. He was proud of his rookie season and he’s excited to enter his second year. Super Bowl week is a blur, but it’s also a microcosm of our overwrought, brand-first society where if you aren’t looking out for yourself, nobody is, and it’s possible to see the same piece of information twisted and turned 100 different ways until it’s barely recognizable anymore.

By the end of Super Bowl week, it’s hard to remember your own name. But it’ll be difficult to forget about Brandon Chubb heading into the 2019 NFL season.

Chubb was coveted enough by Denver that the Broncos traded up for him almost immediately after the Browns opted to select defensive back Denzel Ward at No. 4 overall. It’s hard to call a Top 5 draft selection “slipping,” but it almost felt like that. Chubb was a no-brainer pick, the type of can’t-miss defensive talent that you can’t overthink. And he rewarded the Broncos with 12 sacks, a number good for fifth all-time among rookie pass rushers.

While the season wasn’t what he’d hoped from a wins standpoint — Denver went 6-10 and fired coach Vance Joseph at the end of the year — it was clear he was more than ready to put forth the same sort of effort he did at N.C. State under Dave Doeren. It didn’t hurt he had a more than willing mentor in Miller, a former Super Bowl MVP.

At the adidas VIP suite on Friday, Miller didn’t sugarcoat when asked what he expects out of the Broncos defense next season.

“We gonna wreck sh*t next year,” Miller says, “me and Bradley Chubb.”

UPROXX Sports got the chance to sit down with Chubb to discuss his new home in Denver, the strangeness of Super Bowl week, and more.