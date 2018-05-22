This Awful Brandi Chastain Bronze Plaque Is Getting Roasted By Twitter

#Twitter
05.22.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Twitter/@annkillion

Brandi Chastain is an American sports legend, forever etched into United States sports lore for her penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup. That moment, her striking the ball into the goal and then taking her jersey off in celebration, will always be one of the great moments in American soccer.

Her accomplishments on the pitch go far beyond that one moment she’s best known for, which is why she is being inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame this year. It’s a big honor for one of the women responsible for bringing women’s soccer to the forefront of the American sports fan’s consciousness, and she is more than deserving of it.

There’s just one problem. The plaque made for Chastain’s enshrinement doesn’t look like her. Like, not in a “I can kind of see it, bronze work is hard” way, but in a “who is that middle-aged man smiling creepily at me” way. Just, look for yourself at this atrocity of sculpting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBrandi ChastainTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 1 day ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP