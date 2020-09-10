It’s been quite the day of offense in Major League Baseball, as the Brewers beat the Tigers by a score of 19-0 on Wednesday afternoon, but that was a defensive battle compared to what happened in Atlanta later in the evening.

The Braves took on the Marlins in an NL East matchup and proceeded to bludgeon the poor Miami pitching staff to the tune of 29 runs on 23 hits, including seven home runs. Adam Duvall accounted for three of those, with a grand slam capping off his sensational night in the seventh inning, as Atlanta teed off in an historic night at Truist Park.

The Braves scored 18 of their 29 runs via home runs 😱 That ties the most runs scored via homers in a game in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/dA0OJZaxw3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2020

Travis d’Arnoud, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Freddie Freeman all also got in on the act with big flies, and Atlanta’s 29 runs set a new National League record for runs scored in a game. Some of the stat lines from the game are hilarious, with Duvall going 3-for-4 with five runs scored, nine runs batted in, three home runs, and two walks. Freeman was 3-for-6 at the plate with six RBI while Acuna was 3-for-4 with five RBI and three walks.

The poor Marlins managed nine runs on 13 hits and still got beat by 20 as it was a terrible night for pitcher’s ERA that will skew their numbers for the entire season given it’s shortened length.