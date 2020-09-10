Getty Image
Sports

The Braves Hit Seven Home Runs In A Record-Setting 29-9 Win Over The Marlins

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

It’s been quite the day of offense in Major League Baseball, as the Brewers beat the Tigers by a score of 19-0 on Wednesday afternoon, but that was a defensive battle compared to what happened in Atlanta later in the evening.

The Braves took on the Marlins in an NL East matchup and proceeded to bludgeon the poor Miami pitching staff to the tune of 29 runs on 23 hits, including seven home runs. Adam Duvall accounted for three of those, with a grand slam capping off his sensational night in the seventh inning, as Atlanta teed off in an historic night at Truist Park.

Travis d’Arnoud, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Freddie Freeman all also got in on the act with big flies, and Atlanta’s 29 runs set a new National League record for runs scored in a game. Some of the stat lines from the game are hilarious, with Duvall going 3-for-4 with five runs scored, nine runs batted in, three home runs, and two walks. Freeman was 3-for-6 at the plate with six RBI while Acuna was 3-for-4 with five RBI and three walks.

The poor Marlins managed nine runs on 13 hits and still got beat by 20 as it was a terrible night for pitcher’s ERA that will skew their numbers for the entire season given it’s shortened length.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×