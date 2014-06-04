Bravo Oscar Oscar: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Seth Rollins Betraying The Shield

On Monday night, the thing we’d been talking and worrying about for months — which member of The Shield would turn on the others and break up the group — finally happened. Seth Rollins “sold out” to The Authority, beating down Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns with a steel chair. It felt like a punch in the stomach.
The Internet is still trying to figure out how to deal with it. Is he still wearing his tactical gear? Is his hair going to be one color or two? WHY CAN’T WE GET OUT OF BED, WHY IS EVERYTHING SO HARD.
In the interest of dealing with that, I’ve put together some reactions from folks across the world wide whatever to provide a different perspective on the year’s most horrifying non-Game of Thrones television event. Enjoy, and I’m sorry.
I will always and forever love the fan screaming NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Right before that moment of impact
The voice of that fan screaming is what really makes the moment even greater. Unfortunately, I have a sneaking suspicion that the fan might be the infamous Brock Lesnar Guy, because he was also the guy visibly yelling, “Why?! Why?! Why?!” when Rollins, Orton and Triple H were all standing in the aisle after the beatdown. Not to mention, BLG was wearing his own “I’m Marking Out, Bro!” t-shirt that they sell on barbershopwindow.com, which is just about the lamest thing a “Fan Character” can do.
This doesn’t change the fact that Brock Lesnar Guy is the worst, but still, genius work from whoever instructed him to yell at this exact moment (because there’s no way Brock Lesnar Guy ever had an original idea in his entire tenure as “superfan”). Honestly it really adds to the scene.
*I have no idea if he’s the one that actually screamed.
I think the BLG was far away to be heard. He was next to the entrance path while the NO scream was recorded by the main cam. I don’t think he can shout that loud from there to be caught by the mic.
Either way, @AlexisW @BlackToothGrin @HungarianFan we can all agree that BLG is the worst. And @BlackToothGrin you might have my favorite username on this site. 3! Watch it go!
Of all those with the music starting right after the chair shot, the last one nails it. And the Simpsons, as always.
Also, why we’re all dealing with the sad, can we give Dean Ambrose some props for the best and most gif-able wrestling reaction, maybe ever?
He even goes over to Rollins with his hans out all “WHY BROTHER?!” making the betrayal all the worse.
Oscar winning Ambrose at it again.
@JettMartinez That Simpsons video is awesome and almost makes this whole thing worth it.
Almost.
This slightly helped.
Damn you Stroud. The last four videos all made cry.
I’m so upset english is not good.
You fail english? That’s unpossible.
Not gonna lie, End of the Road version hurt even worse than when it actually happened. :'(
With all those flashback memories of them laughing ;(
Right as I started watching that one the pollen levels spiked. Inside my house.
“End of the Road” hurts, but “it’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” would have rendered me unable to get out of bed…
oh man The O.C. vid was great
“don’t call it that.”
brb crying right now
The last operatically timed video feels my pain.
#10-13…seriously perfect. My heart still hurts though.
#10, ALL. DAY.
I honestly scrolled thru hoping for the Dear Sister joke with chair shots replacing gun shots. So thank you whoever made it, you made my day. The Dear Sister SNL digital short still makes me laugh audibly.
[youtu.be]
Number 3 is definitely my favorite of the pics and gifs. Always love the code name jokes
5 hurts even more for me because I’m from Iowa. Just like Seth…Ahh it hurts so much!
“Oh my God! Reigns and Ambrose tried to destroy the chair Rollins was holding. What a bunch of jerks!” -Bobby Heenan (probably)
WOULD YOU STOP! – Monsoon
+1 for keeping it old school
This is just about the only thing that’s preventing me from post-Shield depression. I’m laughing like you might at a funeral.
WHISKY TANGO FOXTROT
Dead.
The O.C. one had me dying everytime the music started up again.
The only other heel turn that hurt this bad was when Orndorff turned on Hogan in ’86, but even then, you could see that one coming. This was just, BAM, out of the blue, right in the feels.
Shield betrayal power rankings:
1. Rollins attacks Reigns and Ambrose with chairs, joins Evolution
2. Shane drops a live grenade in Lemonhead’s lap
3. Vic takes an immunity deal, leaves Ronnie to take the fall for their crimes
You are my people. +1
4. Dutch strangling cats in his backyard.
holy shit, this was the best, all the +1s cyniclone…
Hahaha.. Killed it..
I don’t care what anyone says the “Dear Seth” truly stands out above everything else nothing can come close
The simplicity of the Harry Potter one wins my heart.
Ow my heart.
Dear Seth is epic. EPIC.
since monday, my only reaction to this was “this could barely makes any sense from kayfabe standpoint, and is probably a very stupid decision, but (UGH) let’s wait and see”. only after watching #12 here that I remembered that “hey, maybe I should feel sad, too?”
until I watched #13 afterwards, and started laughing all over again.
I know, right? Trips proved he can’t be trusted as he screwed over Batista.
Unless it is proven one of the other members did something very bad to Seth and the other covered it up, I don’t understand why he would do such a thing. These guys were best friends, damnit!
The unwritten rule of faces being loners continues.
If Seth is throwing his brothers bones to the hounds, he shouldn’t be one to ask if he can trust HHH or not. so, I don’t think it can be explained by being about trust or not.
and it surely can’t be about power, since Shield absolutely and easily DEMOLISHED evolution to the point of batista quitting. they even beat up THE WHOLE ROSTER, even a COUPLE OF TIMES. there’s nothing that’d scare Seth into changing sides.
this should go one of two routes:
1. the cheap ass route: HHH offered Seth big money or championship opportunities. (yeah right! like they wouldn’t have gotten them anyway so soon. pfft. I would’ve preferred it had they broke up at money in the bank or after it, personally.)
2. the kinda stupid route: Seth is tired of being overlooked for his two more interesting teammates. (yeah right! like he wasn’t just recently getting the most attention out of his teammates for being the new, better jeff hardy. pfft. let’s see how he’s going to do alone now, with his mic skills and as a heel and all…)
it could also go the route of people realizing that this is wrestling and nothing really matters, and WWE distracting us by giving Seth big opportunities in big matches and us loving the new rivalry between him and his former teammates or whoever else, ignoring the stupidness or this decision and how we could’ve reached the same destination in other, better ways.
Poor Ambrose & Reigns. They’ll probably spend the next few months eating all the ice cream in Ambrose’s Lunatic Fridge. :'(
+1 just for “lunatic fridge”
+1
I was surfin’ the nets and saw a site say that because the blackhawks lost the night before the shield breakup, that CM punk is going to join the shield. lulz.
Anyway Rollins is supposedly going to talk why he did it on smackdown.
My first reaction was “why would they progress such an important storyline on smackdown?”
My second reaction was “I’m actually going to have to watch smackdown”
Yeah, they pretty much guaranteed I’ll tune in for Smackdown too.
It’s probably so they can edit out all the times when he repeats himself (about 85% of his promo?)
I’ll just wait for him to redo the entire segment on Raw.
I was kind of smirking through all of these until 12. As soon as the music kicked in, it turned into that big sour frown that Hank Venture gets sometimes, and I got alarmingly sad…
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
This face
[www.youtube.com]
“Dear Seth” was the best out of everything here. And everything was great.
Am I the only one that finds Dear Seth super annoying?
I thought it was dreadful.
I didn’t like it one bit… but maybe I just don’t understand the reference?
1st great story telljng by WWE. 2nd these were all good. 3rd the NWO guy on the front row was awesome is his cheering for Ambrose getting chair raped. And finally if the Shield had to go outthismis a pretty good way for it.
I choo choo choose The Simpsons version. You could have done the same thing to me if I had a camera on me.
Something about “Be Leavin The Shield” made me laugh hard. I guess my appreciation for wordplay outweighs my appreciation for friendship.
same here. when the NXT crowd chanted “Bo-LEAVE!” at Bo Dallas’s farewell, I thought it was the MOST BRILLIANT THING!
C’mon internet, “Tell me a lie” is RIGHT THERE.
I just realized that as much as like 95% of the people have their attention on Seth Rollins now, I’m looking forward the most to Dean Ambrose finally breaking out and coming a step closer to replacing CM Punk as the genius on the mic with some more, long, long promos similar to punk’s face offs with mcmahon and cena after his pipebomb, or his face offs with mick foley or the rock later on. (oh yeah, and probably am a bit nervous about Roman Reigns not totally working in singles… just a bit. I tend to like his singles performances more than everybody else.)
holy shit, #12 got me. also, seconding what themosayat said about ambrose. seriously.
Over a week late, but…
#12: Shield – II Men