Bravo Oscar Oscar: The Internet’s Best Reactions To Seth Rollins Betraying The Shield

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.04.14


On Monday night, the thing we’d been talking and worrying about for months — which member of The Shield would turn on the others and break up the group — finally happened. Seth Rollins “sold out” to The Authority, beating down Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns with a steel chair. It felt like a punch in the stomach.

The Internet is still trying to figure out how to deal with it. Is he still wearing his tactical gear? Is his hair going to be one color or two? WHY CAN’T WE GET OUT OF BED, WHY IS EVERYTHING SO HARD.

In the interest of dealing with that, I’ve put together some reactions from folks across the world wide whatever to provide a different perspective on the year’s most horrifying non-Game of Thrones television event. Enjoy, and I’m sorry.


