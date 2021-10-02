One of the headliners of a loaded college football slate this weekend involves No. 12 Ole Miss headed to Tuscaloosa to try and figure out how to beat top-ranked Alabama. As usual, it’ll be an uphill battle for an ex-Nick Saban assistant (in this case, Lane Kiffin) to beat the master, but perhaps big plays like this catch by Braylon Sanders can help the Rebs get there.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral dropped back on a second-and-19 and threw a rope over to Sanders, who was being smothered by Alabama’s Jayln Armour-Davis. The defensive back did an excellent job making it so Sanders had to do something almost miraculous to make this work, but somehow, Sanders went up and grabbed the ball with one hand. Then, despite having the smallest of margins to get his foot down, managed to establish himself as inbounds and make third down seem a little less insurmountable.

This is going to go down as one of the catches of the year in college football. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, this drive didn’t end in points — they went for it on fourth down three times, and after being successful on their first two attempts, they were stuffed near the goal line. But if their skill position guys are able to make plays like this, perhaps they’ll have a shot at pulling the upset.