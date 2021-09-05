Perhaps the most hotly contested rivalry in international soccer was supposed to have its latest chapter on Sunday in a World Cup Qualifier between Argentina and Brazil in São Paolo. After 10 minutes of action, however, the game was abruptly suspended as Brazilian authorities stormed onto the pitch to detain and deport four members of Argentina’s side who play their club football in England.

According to multiple reports, the authorities came out to accost Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Emiliano Buendía. The quartet are all based out of England, and because they went from their club teams to their national team for these qualifiers, the players were not able to quarantine for 14 days before entering Brazil, putting them in violation of the country’s COVID-19 rules.

Per The Athletic, the official accusation against the players is “providing false information on immigration forms and breaking COVID-19 laws.”

Amid all the chaos, Argentina star Lionel Messi asked the question that is on everyone’s mind: Why, exactly, did they wait until after the game started to do this instead of addressing it during the three days in the lead-up to the game that the Argentinian national team was in Brazil?

"We've been in Brazil three days. Why wait until the game starts to come and find us?" says Messi to Brazilian health authorities according to @Continental590 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) September 5, 2021

Ultimately, the game was suspended, with Messi making a pretty straightforward declaration about the entire situation.

It’s official from CONMEBOL. Game has been officially called off. Messi heard saying on live television saying “esto es un papelón.” In the words of Messi: this is a disaster. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 5, 2021

There is no word yet as to when the game will resume. Both sides should qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar pretty comfortably, but emotions always run ultra high when they face off. Adding the potential detainment and deportation of players, though, is a new level for this rivalry.