Brazilian Hookers Are Learning English For The 2014 World Cup Tournament

One of my 2013 New Year’s sports resolutions that I forgot to write about was more soccer coverage this year, because people seem to like soccer despite that whole not-using-your-hands thing. But hey, people also love women’s basketball, so what the hell do I know? Anyway, there’s a lot of buzz around the 2014 World Cup already, from Brazil actively promoting its diversity to American cities like Seattle and Denver trying to host qualifiers.

None of that matters, though, because it’s really boring and we’ve already been spoiled rotten by Brazil with the Miss Bum Bum Brasil Pageant and its incredibly sexy scandals, so it’s going to take a lot from those festive party animals to really grab our attention, and that was quick – Brazil’s prostitutes are learning English to prepare for the World Cup.

Prostitutes in one of Brazil’s biggest cities are beginning to sign up for free English classes ahead of this year’s Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup. The president of the Association of Prostitutes of the city of Belo Horizonte says by telephone that 20 have already signed up for the courses and she expects at least 300 of the group’s 4,000 members to follow suit. The association is organizing the classes and seeking volunteer teachers. Prostitution is legal in Brazil. Belo Horizonte will host six World Cup matches and Vieira said Tuesday “it will be important for the girls will be able to use English to let their clients know what they are charging and learn about what turns them on.” (via The Big Story)

I have to say, I am quite impressed by the professionalism and ambition of these women. American prostitutes can learn a lot from them, should we ever host another Olympics or even the World Cup. I mean, a lot of our hookers can’t even speak one language, let alone two. What happened to this country, dammit?