BREAKING: BILL PARCELLS OUT

No, not out of the closet — out as coach of the Cowboys.

I don't know what the heck is going on here, but The Big Lead has it and ESPN doesn't. Here's The Big Lead's in-depth report:

Again? Blame it on the Romo snap. Or Terrell Owens. More later.

I don't know about you, but that answers all of my questions. Anyway, I don't blame the Big Tuna for leaving. He made the mistake of going with Tony Romo, and we all know Romo looked like an idiot with his embarrassing attempt for Jessica Simpson, then he got totally denied by Carrie Underwood, and least importantly of all, he ruined the Cowboys' chances in the playoffs with that infamous bumbled snap. I'd totally quit, too.