Breaking News: Mae Young Farted On Bubba Ray Dudley When He Powerbombed Her Off The Stage

14 years ago on an episode of WWE Raw, the Dudley Boyz — Bubba Ray specifically — powerbombed the late, great Mae Young off the stage and through a bunch of table.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sorry the video isn’t better. For some strange reason WWE doesn’t make readily available HD video of an octogenarian being hurled to her death. Anyway, the point here is that TMZ occasionally does God’s work when it comes to wrestling reporting, and they caught up with Bubba (now known as ‘Bully Ray’ in TNA) to ask him about farting.

Their actual headline:

Somebody stop the damn match.

Tomorrow: important stories about the Fabulous Moolah pissing her pants.