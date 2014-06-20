Breaking News: Mae Young Farted On Bubba Ray Dudley When He Powerbombed Her Off The Stage

14 years ago on an episode of WWE Raw, the Dudley Boyz — Bubba Ray specifically — powerbombed the late, great Mae Young off the stage and through a bunch of table.
Sorry the video isn’t better. For some strange reason WWE doesn’t make readily available HD video of an octogenarian being hurled to her death. Anyway, the point here is that TMZ occasionally does God’s work when it comes to wrestling reporting, and they caught up with Bubba (now known as ‘Bully Ray’ in TNA) to ask him about farting.
Their actual headline:
Somebody stop the damn match.
TNA Wrestler Bully Ray — Mae Young Farted on Me
Tomorrow: important stories about the Fabulous Moolah pissing her pants.
Give Mae Young a hand for that one.
More like “Wind Breaking News”!
…I’ll show myself out.
+I laughed
That got a chuckle.
Normally I don’t give a crap about TMZ, but I got to admit that’s pretty good story.
Just because I love burying TMZ:
He said this a year ago
[youtu.be]
For the love of God! Somebody light a damn match!
It explains Bubba’s reaction at the end of the video.