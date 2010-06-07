Breaking: Ray Allen Is Good At Basketball

In case you weren’t aware, the Boston Celtics went into Staples Center and defeated the Lakers 103-94 last night. Ray Allen, who had to sit much of Game 1 because of foul trouble, was better in Game 2. I’ll let Larry David tell you how he played:

Pretty good indeed, Larry. Warming up for 3 hours before game paid off, as Allen channeled his inner NBA Jam to the tune of 32 points. He was on fire in the first half hitting 7 threes in a row, a Finals record. But he wasn’t done there, Allen hit another three in the second half (finishing 8-11 from downtown) to set the record for three pointers made in a Finals game. He eclipsed his own performance in the 2008 Finals, Scottie Pippen, and Kenny Smith to make the record his own. Ray talked about how he was able to get open at the post game press conference.

“I didn’t think it was easy, getting the 3’s up in the air,” Allen said. “You look up and everybody is probably thinking, ‘How did this guy get open?’ But there’s so much going on there — big screens, misdirection plays. I thought they did everything they could to keep me from shooting 3’s, [but we] worked tirelessly.” –ESPN.com

Rajon Rondo finished with a “quiet” triple double, if such a thing exists. He was a stat sheet stuffer, leading the Celtics in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. The Lakers got 20 point performances out of Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant, and Andrew Bynum. Highlights after the jump: