BRETT FAVRE? BRETT FAVRE.

I hate to sound like one of those insufferable media types that sings the praises of Brett Favre week after week, but holy crap, he was amazing last night in pushing Minnesota past the Dallas Cowboys. Granted, Favre has less responsibility for the success of the Minnesota Vikings, because admit it, that team is loaded, but still, no 40-year-old man should be making football look this easy. Or this amazing.

Favre threw four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys yesterday, and each of them was pretty awesome. A long strike to Sidney Rice down the right sideline that the defended didn’t even see. A pump-fake-and-peekabo pass to Rice again, who was uncovered after making a block on the line. A third TD pass to Rice in the fourth quarter, this time down the left side. And then a kiss-my-ass lob on fourth down to Visanthe Shiancoe waiting in the end zone, like a kid beating his dad in basketball for the first time in his life. All four of those touchdowns were artful, like midfield strikes in soccer. Halfcourt shots at the buzzer. Whatever. They were awesome. And they made me forget about all that crap in the preseason that made his very name even nauseating to utter.

So now Brett and the Vikings will head to New Orleans to play the top-seeded Saints as the upstart Jets do same in Indianapolis, and I can’t help but plead for a Peyton Manning-Brett Favre Super Bowl. Just as Favre seems to pull touchdowns out of his ass, Manning hoards touchdowns, hiding them in his ass as the week goes on and retrieving them as necessary. And that’s the dichotomy I want to see on Super Sunday. Because Manning and his adjustments might be the best quarterback before the snap, but Favre and his denim bag of redneck magic rules thereafter.