BRETT FAVRE IS BACK! FROM OUTER SPACE!

Special treat for you all at work on this holiday Monday: the newest from NFL-YouTube singing sensation BradyFan83, and — honestly — it's the best one since he went Kenny Rogers on us.
Because when I think of a musician whose body of work best sums up Brett Favre, I think… Gloria Gaynor.
It's funny because Charlie Frye sucks.
*sigh* Here’s to the Gunslinger. He was the Dreamboat before Tom Brady was a twinkle in Bill Belichick’s eye.
That random Madden/Farve wedding photo thrown in was great.
gotta give the guy credit…all the videos have been hilarious! Hope he’s making a living somewhere on this, rather than just giving it away on Youtube! Or maybe it’s this, wish I had the time outside of work to do that creative stuff!
Hey, at least Favre has one more superbowl ring than Payton Manning will ever have.