Brett Favre Thinks He Had ‘Thousands’ Of Concussions In His NFL Career

Brett Favre made a scary estimation that puts some of the most impressive accomplishments in his career in a very different light. Favre is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history, but the Hall of Famer has become a concussion advocate in the years since retirement.

The former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion said on Thursday’s Megyn Kelly Today that he’s experiencing short-term memory loss and made a stark assessment of how many concussions he had in his career.

Though he was only officially diagnosed with three in his career, Favre estimates that, given his fuller understanding of traumatic brain injuries, he suffered “thousands” of concussions in his 18-year NFL career.