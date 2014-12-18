NFL Analyst Brian Billick Slayed A Troll With A Perfect Tweet

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and sometimes a picture is the perfect drop the mic moment. Brian Billick, a color commentator for FOX NFL and former coach for the Baltimore Ravens, delivered both in one fell swoop on a Twitter troll.
After Billick tweeted out an article comparing Johnny Manziel to Troy Smith, someone came with a hot take on Billick not being in the league anymore.
Cue sonic boom.
Billick has a career coaching record of 80-64 and is 5-3 in the playoffs. Sure, his 2006 Ravens disappointed after going 13-3 but overall, he was a damn fine coach. As a commentator, well, that’s a whole other story.
Troy Smith actually won a couple NFL games and had more TD’s than INT’s in his limited playing time, something I’m not sure Manziel can accomplish.
Sooo we’re just gonna overlook how that Ravens offense was shitacular and the Ravens defense was the only thing worth a damn, right? Billick flashing his ring means as much as Brad Johnson lol
True Billick was an offensive coach and Marvin Lewis should at least get as much credit as Billick does for 2001. That defense probably could have played offense for that team and they still probably win the Superbowl.
You can’t manufacture a quarterback.
Billick went from setting records with Randall Cunningham throwing to Cris Carter and Randy Moss to Tony Banks and Trent Dilfer throwing to the ground and the dude on the sideline filling up cups with Gatorade.
He was smart enough to put his offensive genius ego aside, hand the ball to Jamal Lewis and let the defense do the work. Not a lot of coaches would do that.
I think if ANYONE is qualified to discuss mediocre QBs, it’s Billick. This is the man that drafted Chris Redman, Kyle Boller, Josh Harris, Horseballs Anderson, and Troy Smith. He’s a Goddamned shit-show QB aficionado.
Oh I don’t know, but it stands to reason that Brian Billick knows an overrated career backup (at best) quarterback when he sees one….
I will never tire of the ring mic drop.
Hell they even have it in that Corona commercial with Gruden and why he always calls audibles.
I think it was a pretty good jab by the tweeter, because Billick was riffing on a comparison between Troy Smith and Manziel (both won the Heisman), with the burn being that Smith isn’t in the league anymore. Smart guy says, “Well, duh, neither are you.”
That’s worth a “good joke, bro.” But Billick got him. Unfortunately, if a Super Bowl ring makes your opinion ironclad, we should be listening to everything Ditka blathers about too, right?
If Ditka wasn’t senile, maybe.
This is actually an appropriate headline for once.
I actually like Billick as an announcer, he’s the only person I can say actually taught me something about how the game of football during the broadcast.
“about how the game of football is played”
I’d like to see more of these ‘Know it all’ trolls get a bomb dropped on them like this.
So you’re saying that guy in the picture is NOT the 7th heaven child molester dad?
Should’ve put the ring on his middle finger for maximum slayage.
LOL! That would have been pure awesome!
Never ever under any circumstances call out an individual who has a super bowl ring for ANYTHING football related. All they have to do and all they should do is point to the rock making one of their arms longer from its mass. I don’t even like Brian Billick. But if you call out a super bowl champ and just get the ring as a comeback you deserve the emptiness of your anticipated dispute.