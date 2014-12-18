NFL Analyst Brian Billick Slayed A Troll With A Perfect Tweet

Senior Editor
12.18.14 17 Comments
Brian Billick coach

Getty Image

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words and sometimes a picture is the perfect drop the mic moment. Brian Billick, a color commentator for FOX NFL and former coach for the Baltimore Ravens, delivered both in one fell swoop on a Twitter troll.

After Billick tweeted out an article comparing Johnny Manziel to Troy Smith, someone came with a hot take on Billick not being in the league anymore.

Cue sonic boom.

Billick has a career coaching record of 80-64 and is 5-3 in the playoffs. Sure, his 2006 Ravens disappointed after going 13-3 but overall, he was a damn fine coach. As a commentator, well, that’s a whole other story.

