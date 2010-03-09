‘…BRING A NICKEL, TAP YOUR MEAT.’

The Morning Meat is a veritable treasure trove of news, scores and links to jump-start your waste of a day. Come on, it’s not like you can’t put all that other crap off until tomorrow. Img [NSFW]

THE BACON.

Sat, for the second consecutive game Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard LeBron James, due to an ankle injury. Cleveland, also missing Shaquille O'Neal and, after an in-game injury, Antawn Jamison, managed to hold off the Spurs anyway, 97-95.

To be paid, today, a $1.5 million roster bonus, to Philadelphia Eagles quaterback Michael Vick. The Eagles reportedly were reluctant to cut Vick based on his perceived value in the free agent market.

Donated, to South Africa from the United Kingdom, 1 million pounds (about $1.5 million US), for the purchase of condoms to accommodate the 450,000 visitors expected in that country for soccer's upcoming World Cup. Reportedly, 5 million people in South Africa are infected with HIV.

THE EGGS.

WCC. St. Mary’s 81, No. 18 Gonzaga 62.

MAAC. Siena 72, Fairfield 65, OT.

Summit. IUPUI 69, Oral Roberts 65.

