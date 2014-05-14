Brittney Palmer Got Married And The Wedding Was Probably Slow & Hot

05.14.14 2 Comments

Sad news today for anyone who fantasizes about a woman doing menial tasks in slow motion and holding numbers as Brittney Palmer — storied UFC ring girl, photoshoot specialist and cheesecake songstress — is officially off the market.

Palmer married Some Guy in a lovely ceremony on Saturday, then jetted off to Mexico for a honeymoon. The major life events were captured on her Instagram, but no word on whether or not the Phantom Cam was around to see her slicing a piece of cake or walking up a flight of stairs in slo-mo.

We wish Brittney the best in her future marriage endeavors, and will be softly weeping over these photos for the remainder of the day.

