Getty Image

Daniel Cormier didn’t have to show up at WrestleMania to cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Universal championship — Seth Rollins was able to take care of that all by himself.

After Lesnar’s swift exit from the WWE title picture, the assumption was he’d take his talents back to the UFC, where a tilt with Daniel Cormier has been rumored since they went face-to-face in the Octagon last July. UFC president Dana White claimed in February that he had an opponent lined up for Cormier, but apparently that person isn’t Lesnar.

“That fight might not even happen,” White said ahead of UFC 236, per ESPN. “We haven’t even talked to Brock. I don’t know if he’ll fight again, but we don’t have a date right now. When Brock Lesnar is ready, he’ll call me.”