Dana White Said A Brock Lesnar-Daniel Cormier Fight ‘Isn’t Even In The Works’

04.13.19 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier didn’t have to show up at WrestleMania to cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Universal championship — Seth Rollins was able to take care of that all by himself.

After Lesnar’s swift exit from the WWE title picture, the assumption was he’d take his talents back to the UFC, where a tilt with Daniel Cormier has been rumored since they went face-to-face in the Octagon last July. UFC president Dana White claimed in February that he had an opponent lined up for Cormier, but apparently that person isn’t Lesnar.

“That fight might not even happen,” White said ahead of UFC 236, per ESPN. “We haven’t even talked to Brock. I don’t know if he’ll fight again, but we don’t have a date right now. When Brock Lesnar is ready, he’ll call me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARDANIEL CORMIERUFCWWE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP