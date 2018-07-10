Brock Lesnar Will Be Eligible To Return To UFC In January Of 2019

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier made history on Saturday night, knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round of their bout to become the second person in UFC history to hold championships in two weight classes at the same time. Right after Cormier’s victory, Brock Lesnar made his way into the octagon, setting up a showdown between the pair.

The immediate aftermath, though, led to plenty of people wondering if we’ll get this fight as soon as possible. It also led to people wondering what “as soon as possible” actually is — reports indicated the fight between the two will go down in November at Madison Square Garden, but due to questions about whether Lesnar can get cleared to fight in time, that seemed to be a bit ambitious.

The bad news is a November showdown in New York City isn’t going to happen, but the good news is we finally received clarity on when Lesnar will be eligible to fight. According to a statement released by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Lesnar is free to compete starting on Jan. 8, 2019.