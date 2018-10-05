Getty Image

From the perspective of sporting competition, the 2018 Ryder Cup did not go well for the United States. The “visiting” team was beaten handily by Europe in the team event in Paris and there were all kinds of celebrations from the European club that will likely stay with the Americans for a long time.

A more serious subplot emerged in the aftermath of the event, however, as 49-year-old spectator Corine Remande suffered a serious injury after being struck by an errant tee shot from Brooks Koepka. BBC News brings word from the Frenchwoman, who indicates that she has lost sight in her right eye and will be filing suit against the organizers of the event.

As part of her suit, Remande reportedly indicates that she “should have been warned that a ball was coming,” while also alleging that marshals did not communicate well on the course and that officials did not give her proper consideration after she was removed from the on-course hospital in favor of a hospital visit.

Though this should be considered a developing situation given her injury situation and the pending lawsuit, Koepka also acknowledged what transpired and his feelings on the heels of the lawsuit.