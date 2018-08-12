Brooks Koepka Fought Off The Tiger Roars To Win His Third Career Major At The PGA

#Golf #Tiger Woods
08.12.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Tiger Woods was the story on Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The 14-time major champion came out firing despite entering the final round of the PGA Championship four back of Brooks Koepka, posting a 64 and leaving behind a trail of unmistakable roars from the massive galleries.

Woods was two groups ahead of Koepka and Adam Scott, which meant that every time the crowd erupted for one of Tiger’s vintage moments, the leaders heard them loud and clear. Despite that effort from Tiger and a charge from Scott in his own group, Koepka never blinked.

The 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open Champion added the 2018 PGA Championship to his trophy case with a 66 on Sunday to post 16-under, beating Woods by two and Scott by three. Koepka birdied the first, but a pair of bogeys in the middle of the round dropped him back into a tie for first with Justin Thomas. However, he regained his mojo with three consecutive birdies to close the front nine to take the solo lead to the back.

As Thomas faded, Scott and Woods charged at him, but Koepka remained steady. He parred the first five holes on the back before arriving at the 15th needing a birdie to pull back ahead of Scott. He got that and then fired an absolute dart with a 4-iron at the long 16th, giving himself a two-shot cushion.

