A Browns Fan Was So Happy About The Odell Beckham Jr. Trade That His Neighbor Called The Cops

Associate Editor
03.14.19

It’s an exciting time for fans of the Cleveland Browns. The team has been aggressive this offseason building a squad capable of competing for a postseason spot under new head coach Freddie Kitchens, with the latest example of this coming earlier in the week, when the front office got Baker Mayfield a No. 1 target in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns aren’t exactly known for being an organization with a bright future, and their fans are hardly the most optimistic bunch. Perhaps that’s why one Clevelander had no idea what to do when she saw a neighbor sprinting up and down the street, screaming and flailing their arms around aimlessly.

This is the story of two people — Corita Jackson and Robert Stewart, who live across the street from one another in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights. Jackson was getting her kids out of the car on Tuesday night, at which point she heard a very high-pitched screaming coming from down the road. She looked and saw Stewart running around for reasons she did not understand, so she decided to call the police.

As you can guess, Stewart is a gigantic Browns fan and was just celebrating the Beckham trade. Here is a local news dispatch on what happened next.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSNFLOdell Beckham
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP