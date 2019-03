Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns are swinging for the fences, as the team has gone out and grabbed one of the best receivers in the NFL for standout quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network, Cleveland worked out a deal with the New York Giants that will send Odell Beckham Jr. to the AFC North.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Shortly after this hit the Twitterverse, Garofalo’s report was confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN.