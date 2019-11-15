The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers renewed their AFC North rivalry on Thursday night, and by the time it came to an end, Cleveland picked up a 21-7 victory to move to 4-6 on the season. But the result was overshadowed by a moment that occurred in its final seconds that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

The game was hotly-contested, as is oftentimes the case when these teams meet up — Cleveland’s Damarious Randall was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson, and earlier in the game, Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster was brought to the back and did not return following an unpenalized hit to the head. Things boiled over with eight seconds left, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got tangled up with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett brought Rudolph to the ground, where the two tussled with one another for a moment. Eventually, Garrett got the upper hand, at which point he ripped Rudolph’s helmet off. When Rudolph charged at him, Garrett swung the helmet and hit Rudolph clean in the head.

This is all ugly pic.twitter.com/9WQzcjZCCj — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 15, 2019

Steelers guard David DeCastro looked like he was trying to break things up and eventually took Garrett to the ground, at which point Maurkice Pouncey came in and started swinging at the Browns standout. Once the dust settled, Pouncey and Garrett, along with Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi, were ejected for their roles in the fracas, and after the game, Cleveland signal caller Baker Mayfield was blunt in his assessment of things, saying everything that happened was “inexcusable.”

You never want to assume anything when it comes to potential situation, but it’s awfully hard to imagine a scenario where suspensions are not handed out in the aftermath, as the league will be looking into the matter shortly.