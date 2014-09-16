Bryan Cranston’s One-Man Baseball Play Inspired By ‘Looney Tunes’ Is Incredible

As a pitiful Mets fan, I’ve long since stopped caring about baseball. Sammy Sosa could have returned from the dead and started manning right field for the…wait, he’s not? I don’t believe you. Anyway, I do know the MLB regular season is wrapping up soon, but only because Bryan Cranston told me in a fantastic commercial for the playoffs. It’s more inspiring than a million Derek Jeter speeches.
Come for the Cranston, who’s such a good actor, he got me to pay attention to baseball for five minutes; stay for the references to Looney Tunes.
Cranston’s going for the EGOT
I’m not gonna lie… I’m totally pissed this isn’t a real thing. I would watch the shit out of that play.
That was pretty good, buuuuuuuut I”m still not gonna watch any MLB.
Agreed, but I would watch this if ’twere real.
“Any actor who tells you he is not inspired by Bugs Bunny is a liar, frankly,.or just a hack”
That sentence alone made the whole video worth it.
Funny thing is, dave chappelle has said that a lot of his mannerisms were inspired by buggs bunny and the guy that voiced him. its during one of his interviews with james lipton of ‘inside the actors studio’ that he talks about it when he’s asked about his influences. makes me think buggs inspired the whole “i gotta talk crazy sometimes see, copper” voice from ‘killin’ them softly.’
paying homage to B. Bunny gets you places in this life!
God damn Bryan Cranston is a damn national treasure.
That was excellent.
And… if it were real I’d pay to go see it.
I’m happy to point out the Yankees will not be in the playoffs.
yeah they have enough championships to sit out all of baseball for the next 25 years and still have twice as many rings as whoever’s in second place, i think the cardinals?
not that it’s difficult… but that was like 100 times more exciting than actually watching baseball…
I am not crazy about Baseball at all, but I’d go see him perform this in person a gazillion times over
It’s still better than ‘Rent’
Is there anything this man can’t do?
You’ll have time to reflect on it since you’ll be alone.
Heh. References.