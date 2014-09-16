Bryan Cranston’s One-Man Baseball Play Inspired By ‘Looney Tunes’ Is Incredible

As a pitiful Mets fan, I’ve long since stopped caring about baseball. Sammy Sosa could have returned from the dead and started manning right field for the…wait, he’s not? I don’t believe you. Anyway, I do know the MLB regular season is wrapping up soon, but only because Bryan Cranston told me in a fantastic commercial for the playoffs. It’s more inspiring than a million Derek Jeter speeches.

Come for the Cranston, who’s such a good actor, he got me to pay attention to baseball for five minutes; stay for the references to Looney Tunes.