Bryan Cranston’s One-Man Baseball Play Inspired By ‘Looney Tunes’ Is Incredible

#Bryan Cranston #MLB #Commercials
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.16.14 18 Comments

As a pitiful Mets fan, I’ve long since stopped caring about baseball. Sammy Sosa could have returned from the dead and started manning right field for the…wait, he’s not? I don’t believe you. Anyway, I do know the MLB regular season is wrapping up soon, but only because Bryan Cranston told me in a fantastic commercial for the playoffs. It’s more inspiring than a million Derek Jeter speeches.

Come for the Cranston, who’s such a good actor, he got me to pay attention to baseball for five minutes; stay for the references to Looney Tunes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#MLB#Commercials
TAGSBryan CranstonBUGS BUNNYCOMMERCIALSMLB

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP