Bryce Harper Is Not A Fan Of The Atlanta Braves Logo Behind Home Plate At Turner Field

Bryce Harper has a lot of nerve. During yesterday’s game between the Nationals and the Braves, Harper let his displeasure with the Atlanta fans known by scraping his foot across the team emblem in the dirt behind home plate.
The Braves broadcasters couldn’t help but point it out during the game, most likely pointing out that he broke at least eighteen unwritten rules. From The Washington Post:
“Harper, now [in] two at-bats has done the same thing as he makes his way to the left-hand batters box,” Atlanta’s television play-by-play man said during Harper’s second at-bat. “Watch what he does when he gets to the ‘A’ behind home plate.”
“Just endears himself to more Braves fans,” quipped the color man.
The Atlanta Braves followed that up by sending out a tweet to hopefully rally fans against this transgression of field etiquette. It didn’t go as planned:
So what does this mean? My first reaction to seeing him do it immediately went to the absence of Brian McCann, a true asshole keeper of the holy grail that is the unwritten rules of baseball. We’d all be talking about some silly confrontation right now if he wasn’t off to fill the void that is Yankee Stadium.
Many have pointed out that it’s the silliest of controversies, and it is, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not going to get hit with a fastball tonight. Kirk Gibson and Kevin Towers would’ve set up a ball machine in the parking lot to ensure their team got justice, all while Charles Nagy drives by in shock.
The teams play tonight in the national game on ESPN, so tune in if that sort of thing interests you. Living near DC, I’m bored to death with the Nationals and the Braves make my blood boil. They could be the best teams in all of baseball and I think I’d still fall asleep during a game. That’s Natitude for you.
Respect the A, abuse the V.
Respect the A, abuse the V with the D.
Baseball’s unwritten rules can eat shit. Everyone should keep disrespecting the Braves until their fans stop doing the goddamn tomahawk chop.
Just a dick being a dick to a team whose fan base is comprised almost entirely of dicks. I don’t see what the problem is.
I hate all of you. As far as insufferable fans go we’re firmly seated in 3rd place. No one is worse than Cardinals or Yankee fans. You can’t deny this.
I sure as shit can deny it. Red Sox fans are the most insufferable, mouth breathing morons on the planet.
Wait wait wait wait wait a second. bw1tz, you’re a Red Sox fan?
Digital Wonderbread for the win
Dodger’s fans tried to murder a guy. I think they win.
I am a Yankee fan, and many of our fans are, in fact, big entitled fair-weather jerks. I haven’t been many places to see if someone was decidedly worse.
Cubs fans are probably the best.
Fuck the unwritten rules. They weren’t written so you don’t have to follow them.
THIS IS SO OFFENSIVE AND DISRESPECTFUL *starts doing tomahawk chop*