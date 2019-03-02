Getty Image

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up the most expensive free agent in baseball history when Bryce Harper decided to move within the National League East earlier this week. Harper, formerly of the Washington Nationals, agreed to an astounding 13-year deal with the Phillies worth $330 million, topping the former record deal signed by Giancarlo Stanton with the Miami Marlins.

It marked the end of one of the wildest free agent sagas in recent memory. A number of teams were linked to Harper at one time or another, and while Philadelphia was always in the mix to acquire his services, it was never clear where he was going to end up. Now, he’s in the City of Brotherly Love, giving Philly one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball.

Harper was introduced on Saturday afternoon at a news conference in Clearwater, Fla. While meeting with those in attendance, Harper revealed that he’s going to wear the number 3 instead of the number he wore in high school and with the Nationals, 34, to honor the late Roy Halladay.

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1101928424807882753/video/1