Bryce Harper Will Wear Special Cleats For The Home Run Derby And All-Star Game

#Washington Nationals #MLB
Associate Editor
07.16.18

Getty Image

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is in Washington, D.C. this year. As such, all eyes are on the Washington Nationals players at the game, with extra focus on polarizing slugger Bryce Harper. There have been rumors about his future in the nation’s capital for eons, but for now, he’s on the Nationals and will participate in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in front of his hometown fans.

Harper will go through both events in style, namely when it comes to what he’ll be rocking on his feet. The Nationals star will have special colorways on the UA Harper 3 cleat for both events — one is extremely patriotic, one pays tribute to the various monuments around D.C.

First, here are the cleats Harper is wearing on Monday night. They feature the stars and stripes of the American flag and portions of the U.S. Constitution across the shoes.

