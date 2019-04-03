Getty Image

Bryce Harper enjoyed his first weekend in a new uniform, as the Philadelphia Phillies throttled the Atlanta Braves to the tune of a three-game sweep. With that in mind, Harper hasn’t encountered much resistance since signing a gargantuan, 13-year deal in Philadelphia but, on Tuesday evening, the former Washington Nationals outfielder made his return to the nation’s capital, where he wasn’t met with the warmest reception.

As you may expect when a superstar moves from one team to another within a division, Harper was greeted with some fierce hostility, even if it wasn’t always executed to perfection.

Fans in right field with shirts that spell out "traitor" pic.twitter.com/D2YvaBy7EI — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 2, 2019

Harper was roundly booed when he made his first trip to the plate and, fittingly, the plate appearance came against Nationals ace Max Scherzer.