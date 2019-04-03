Bryce Harper Got The Last Laugh After He Was Booed In His Return To Washington

04.02.19 47 mins ago

Getty Image

Bryce Harper enjoyed his first weekend in a new uniform, as the Philadelphia Phillies throttled the Atlanta Braves to the tune of a three-game sweep. With that in mind, Harper hasn’t encountered much resistance since signing a gargantuan, 13-year deal in Philadelphia but, on Tuesday evening, the former Washington Nationals outfielder made his return to the nation’s capital, where he wasn’t met with the warmest reception.

As you may expect when a superstar moves from one team to another within a division, Harper was greeted with some fierce hostility, even if it wasn’t always executed to perfection.

Harper was roundly booed when he made his first trip to the plate and, fittingly, the plate appearance came against Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

