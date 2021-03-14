Bryson DeChambeau has become golf’s most talked about star as he has pushed the sport’s distance revolution to its brink, bulking up and pushing himself to hit the ball further and harder than anyone has ever done on the PGA Tour. The results have been nothing short of spectacular to watch, with last week’s win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational offering an all-time moment as he launched a driver across an entire damn lake, carrying well over 340 yards to cut a par 5 into a pitch and putt.

370 yards. 💪😲 The longest drive on the 6th hole since 2003.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zkL2jlU8S3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2021

A week later, DeChambeau entered Sunday at The Players Championship just two shots back of Lee Westwood, once again trying to submit a golf course to his will. The problem is, TPC Sawgrass fights back, as there are few courses that are as much of a mental grind as Pete Dye’s masterpiece in Ponte Vedra. On the fourth hole, which requires less than driver off of the tee to find a narrow landing area, DeChambeau imploded, starting with the ultra rare topped driver into the lake 100 or so yards in front of the tee box.

Bizarre happenings in the final pairing. pic.twitter.com/I0FThE5twj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2021

From there, he’d spray one into the “landscaping” as it was officially called on the PGA Tour’s shot tracker, and then hack it into more pine straw, before getting up and down for a pretty terrific double bogey, all things considered.

The good news for DeChambeau is his scenic route around the fourth only saw him lose one shot to Westwood, who likewise blew his tee shot into the water right with a massive slice and finished the hole with a bogey 5.