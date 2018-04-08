Bubba Watson Putt The Ball Into A Bunker At The Masters

Getty Image

The final round of the Masters featured a who’s who of golf on the first page of the leaderboard, led by Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy in the final pairing at 14-under and 11-under respectively. Behind them were the likes of Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

All of those players occupy top-20 spots in the world rankings and Watson in particular was a hot commodity on the betting markets coming in with a pair of wins this season and such a great track record at Augusta National. So, when Watson found the green on the par-5 second hole in two and had a lengthy eagle putt, most were expecting him to leave with a birdie at worst.

Instead, Watson did something you’d expect from a 15-handicap as he putt the ball into the bunker short of the green after catching the wrong side of the slope.