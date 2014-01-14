Bubba Watson Is Sinking Putts On Airplanes So You’ll Put Him On SportsCenter

I feel like Bubba Watson has no idea how to spend his free time.
You never hear about Bubba eating some breakfast and playing video games. He’s always out buying The General Lee or forming a golf boy band or converting his golf cart into a hovercraft. Ridiculous stuff that nobody does.
To further explain my point, here’s a video of Bubba Watson sinking a putt on an airplane, bookended by him desperately begging SportsCenter to put him in their Top 10. He even does the SportsCenter song. BUBBA AREN’T THERE SOME BOOKS YOU COULD BE READING OR SOME PUSH-UPS YOU COULD BE DOING OR SOMETHING.
Here’s the aftermath of the shot, when Bubba fell out of the airplane.
Here’s the thing: Bubba wouldn’t know a book not called The Bible if you threw one at his face. Not the world’s foremost intellectual, that one.
For some reason, I was thinking Bubba Sparxxx. I think that would have been better.
GSpot is the new Bubba Sparxxx!
thought with a name like that it would be one of those porno stars. Disappointing.
Payne Stewart tried this once.
Once.
ice cold, bro
He’s already got a ESPN SC commercial.
[www.cbssports.com]
Rich people, always wanting more. SMH