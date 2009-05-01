BULLS-CELTS HEADED TO GAME 7

#NBA Playoffs
05.01.09 9 years ago 4 Comments

I don’t understand why the foo ESPN has to walk into my living room and just crap all over everything. After Game 5, it seemed like everyone–From SportsCenter to Simmons–wanted to anoint this first-round series as one of the Greatest Of All Time. Why? It’s a fine series for a first-round matchup. Let ’em finish the damn thing before hoisting up with the Bird-Magic finals and that one other series that was pretty good, too. From NBA.com:

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and blocked Rajon Rondo’s potential game-winner, John Salmons scored 35, and the Bulls beat the defending champions 128-127 in triple overtime Thursday night to even the first-round series.

“This series is a lot of fun for the fans, the people of Chicago, the people of Boston,” said Joakim Noah of the Bulls, who made the go-ahead three-point play after a steal. “It’s a lot of fun for us, too, playing in environments like this on the big stage. It’s special to be part of this, and I know that it’s a series people will be talking about for a long time.”

The only other first-round series requiring resolution also is in the east; Atlanta and Miami play their Game 6 tonight (the Hawks lead that series, 3-2). Everyone else is waiting for the second round, except for Ufford, who will sit patiently until he gets the Cavs-Lakers finals that we all know David Stern and his scattershot officiating assignments will provide for us.

Here’s the final minutes of that Game 6, which went to triple overtime.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGSNBA Playoffs

