College Football Now Has Its Own True Butt Fumble Thanks To TCU-Kansas

The Butt Fumble is one of the most legendary football plays of the Twitter era. Thanksgiving night, 2012. New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez runs into the backside of his own player and the football flies out of his hands. It’s the perfect play for the Jets, Sanchez, and degenerates who were watching a blowout and reacting on Twitter instead of spending time with their families after a nice meal.

Let’s see it one more again, for old time’s sake.

College football had a butt-induced fumble in 2017 when Tennessee’s center snapped a ball off his taint to cause a fumble against Georgia. But we were wrong in describing that as a butt fumble! Technically that’s a fumble, yes, but there was no gluteus maximus that forced a loss of possession. It was a sequel to the butt fumble, but not a buff fumble that college football could call its own.

Thankfully, TCU and Kansas have finally gifted us a true butt fumble. And, amazingly enough, it led the Jayhawks to a win.