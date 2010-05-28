Buy Kobe’s High School Yearbooks

#NBA #Kobe Bryant
05.28.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Do you want to buy Kobe Bryant’s four high school yearbooks? Of course you do. Why revisit your unimpressive high school years when you can vicariously re-live someone else’s?

It’s no coincidence, that during that four year span, the Lower Merion “Aces” varsity basketball team was led by Kobe Bryant. He was also voted to Homecoming King and Most Likely to Succeed his senior year. (A+ to the seller for including every single shot of Kobe from each book in the listing.) –Steady Burn.

Just for fun, I looked up the other “Most Likely To Succeed” from Kobe’s class, Antje Herlyn. This might be her. It’s hard to tell. Nobody really describes themselves as “being high school classmates with Kobe Bryant.” That’s probably a good thing.

TOPICS#NBA#Kobe Bryant
TAGSHIGH SCHOOL SPORTSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNBA

