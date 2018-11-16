Cal-Stanford Has Been Postponed Because Of Health Concerns Stemming From The California Fires

11.16.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The effects of the Camp Fire in California have gone far beyond the altering of college football schedules, as countless lives have been impacted by the fires. Entire communities, and lives, have been lost, but the wildfires have impacted a few big games on this weekend’s schedule.

The biggest is, well, The Big Game between Cal and Stanford. Originally scheduled for Saturday, it was announced on Friday evening that the game would be postponed until Dec. 1. The 121st Big Game will still be played at Cal as originally scheduled.

Another game that was impacted by the fires is Nevada-San Jose State. The latter was scheduled to host, and on Friday, it was announced that the game would take place earlier in the day.

